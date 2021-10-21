Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: Will 2021 be the year of the smaller parties? Internal party polls are particularly unreliable ahead of these elections, but there seems to be some data behind the DA’s attacks on ActionSA B L Premium

In an election of uncertainties, hints at the likely result are few. But when they present themselves, they are gold for analysts. One such clue is the DA’s attack ad, hitting at ActionSA and its leader, Herman Mashaba. ActionSA was born in the aftermath of the DA’s leadership overhaul, after its horror-show electoral performance in 2019. Its frontman, Mashaba, had been the DA’s unlikely Joburg mayor, whose winning of the post was the shock of the 2016 polls. He was initially rejected by the EFF, who finally agreed to hand power to the DA through a "collaborative" deal.

In recent weeks, the DA has launched a full attack on ActionSA, in adverts on suburban radio stations. ActionSA is over the moon. The publicity is more than it can afford and it has revealed just how much of a threat the DA sees in the splinter party...