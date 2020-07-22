National Liquor industry pleads with Cyril Ramaphosa to lift the ban Letter to the president highlights the cost of lost jobs and income and the hole in the government’s tax take BL PREMIUM

The liquor industry is pleading with President Cyril Ramaphosa to lift the ban on alcohol sales, arguing that the sector’s contribution to the economy far outweighs the harm it causes due to irresponsible drinking.

The liquor industry, which contributes 3% to SA’s GDP and is responsible for more than 1-million jobs, was dealt a heavy blow earlier in July when the government again banned alcohol sales, arguing that the move would reduce the alcohol-related trauma load on hospitals and free up desperately needed resources for Covid-19 patients.