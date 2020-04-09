Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Ramaphosa must reshuffle his cabinet — fast We need the best team for the challenges that lie ahead, and this means Ramaphosa’s cabinet must be reshuffled BL PREMIUM

SA must insist that President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffle his cabinet — fast. The turmoil of the past three weeks underlines that we do not have time to faff about. The laggards must go. The implementers must implement.

You can’t make SA’s troubles up. As if the Covid-19 pandemic was not a big enough headache, Fitch Ratings downgraded the country further into junk just a week after Moody’s stripped SA of its last investment-grade rating. The rand collapsed. Businesses are shutting down.