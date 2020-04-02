National NEWS ANALYSIS: Brutal policing could provoke violent unrest BL PREMIUM

Just a week into SA’s Covid-19 lockdown, and there are already troubling signs that the state may be unwittingly creating the circumstances for social upheaval — driven, not by the lockdown itself, but by law enforcement’s often violent attempts to implement it.

Now, a far-reaching court application by Fair and Equitable Society, an NGO, aimed at reinforcing the principle that ordinary people continue to have constitutional rights during the shutdown, will force the state to take a legal position on alleged widespread human rights abuses by police and defence force members.