Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Mr Fixfokol guns for De Ruyter

It seems Mbalula hasn’t heard of the Zondo commission, which found pretty conclusively against the ANC

09 March 2023 - 05:00
Picture: Freddy Mavunda
If ANC secretary-general, Fikile “Mr Fixfokol” Mbalula, had any capacity for contrition, he may soon have to demonstrate it. After all, it is Mbalula who attacked former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter for implying that the ANC was corrupt, and served legal papers on him to prove it. 

Said Mbalula: “We must accept this? No, we can’t accept such.” He claimed, bravely, that there was not “a shred of evidence”.

It’s a pity Mbalula hasn’t heard of something called the Zondo commission, which concluded that “the ANC under Zuma permitted, supported and enabled corruption”.

Mbalula’s contention is that De Ruyter told nobody about these incidents of corruption — yet it’s becoming pretty clear that he did.

Not only has public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan admitted that De Ruyter told him, but News24 has reported that he also briefed the president’s office, and the country’s highest-ranked police official, Gen Fannie Masemola, on the alleged involvement of two senior officials.

Not that the ANC’s clown-in-chief minds having egg on his face. His letter to Eskom’s board spoke of how De Ruyter had tarnished the ANC’s “good name” — which shows he doesn’t know what he doesn’t know.

