Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Where is the action?

28 January 2021 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE
No, Mr President, the new Political Party Funding Act will not end corruption.

The promulgation of the act is indeed a historic step towards transparency and accountability. But it is dismaying that it has taken this long to go into effect after it was signed into law nearly two years ago.

The act regulates private and public funding of political parties, with public declarations of the source of funding required for donations of more than R100,000. It also limits parties from receiving more than R15m from a single donor.

President Cyril Ramaphosa should be lauded for signing the act into law, even in the face of resistance from his own party. Its promulgation is yet another step cementing his reform agenda. But it is no panacea for corruption.

Corruption is going nowhere until there are consequences for it. It is also going nowhere while there is a concerted effort by the state to hide the true extent of the rot in the way state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo did this week when she tried to block acting intelligence director-general Loyiso Jafta from testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry, citing "national security".

It will take more than this legislation to turn the tide on corruption, which has been so destructively entrenched over the past decade.

WATCH: How the Political Party Funding Act affects donors and parties

Corruption Watch executive director David Lewis talks to Business Day TV about the legislation
Politics
1 day ago

Political Party Funding Act lacks teeth

Ramaphosa sets implementation date for Political Party Funding Act after Corruption Watch wrote to the president insisting the act come into ...
National
5 days ago

BUSI MAVUSO: Softer issue is an important step in rebuilding confidence

Legislation to regulate funding of political parties will improve governance standards
Opinion
2 days ago

