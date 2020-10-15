National NEWS ANALYSIS: Political party funding and 2021’s elections The Political Party Funding Act was signed into law in January 2019 — and then, nothing BL PREMIUM

With local government elections a mere year away, a critical question arises as to whether recent legislation, which provides the mechanisms needed to ensure transparency in who funds political parties, will be in place before South Africans head to the polls.

The Political Party Funding Act, which was signed into law in January 2019, is waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to decide on the implementation date.