National Political Party Funding Act expected to be implemented by April The act was signed into law in January 2019 and has been awaiting Ramaphosa's decision on an implementation date

Legislation that provides the mechanisms needed to ensure transparency in who funds political parties is expected to be proclaimed by President Cyril Ramaphosa by April, after it was signed into law two years ago.

Corruption Watch said on Monday it had written to Ramaphosa in December urging him to promulgate a commencement date of the Political Party Funding Act before April 1, to allow for its implementation in the forthcoming local government elections to be held later in 2021...