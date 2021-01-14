Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Just why has the president been delaying the Political Party Funding Act? All eyes are on Ramaphosa after Corruption Watch filed an urgent court application to force him to implement the act BL PREMIUM

It has taken a threat of legal action for President Cyril Ramaphosa to commit himself to supplying an implementation date for critical legislation that provides for transparency on sponsorship of the country’s political parties.

The Political Party Funding Act is seen as key to the fight against corruption in SA. Once it is enacted citizens will be able to see exactly who funds the country’s political parties. This is crucial as evidence mounts, especially from the state capture commission of inquiry, on how political donations can buy influence and favour. ..