CAROL PATON: Time for Ramaphosa to end the ANC protection racket
The evidence of Edwin Sodi at the Zondo commission shows why regulating party funding is imperative
05 October 2020 - 17:15
Here’s a good test of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s commitment to deal with corruption: the Political Party Funding Act is on his desk. All it requires to come into effect is for the president to set the date of implementation.
When it comes to the arrest of politicians and government officials and their crony accomplices in business, Ramaphosa kept a healthy arm’s length, saying he had no influence on the workings of the National Prosecuting Authority. But when it comes to putting legislation passed by parliament into action, there is no other place for the buck to stop but with him.
