Companies / Retail & Consumer

How Peloton plans to revive its fortunes as demand swoons

US exercise equipment company to close stores, raise prices and cut about 800 jobs

14 August 2022 - 17:28 Kannaki Deka
Peloton exercise bikes. Picture: ADAM GLANZMAN/BLOOMBERG
Peloton Interactive said on Friday it would cut jobs, shut stores and raise prices on its exercise equipment including treadmills and top-end bikes as it undertakes a companywide revamp to shore up its revenue and improve cash flow.

Shares of the company surged about 11% in afternoon trade after the company said in a memo it would cut about 800 jobs and reduce its retail presence in North America.

Under CEO Barry McCarthy, Peloton has implemented a slew of measures including cost cuts to steady its business as a pandemic-driven demand for its treadmills and exercise bikes quickly fizzles.

On Friday, the company outlined a plan to aggressively reduce its retail presence in the US and eliminate a number of jobs in warehouses and customer support teams.

Shifting final mile delivery to third-party logistics providers will reduce per-product delivery costs by up to 50%, McCarthy said in the memo seen by Reuters.

The company is also raising prices of its Bike+ and Tread machines in five markets, including the US and Canada.

The company, which lowered the prices for its products earlier this year, said it would now raise prices by $500 to $2,495 on Bike+ and by $800 to $3,495 on Tread in the US.

McCarthy, a former Netflix executive, said he was aiming to boost Peloton’s software engineering team, terming it as “right investments” to drive growth. 

Reuters

