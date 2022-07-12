×

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Peloton to outsource bike manufacturing and will cut 570 jobs

The fitness company aims to simplify its operations and reduce costs

12 July 2022 - 22:30 Kannaki Deka
Peloton exercise bikes. Picture: ADAM GLANZMAN/BLOOMBERG
Peloton exercise bikes. Picture: ADAM GLANZMAN/BLOOMBERG

Exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive said on Tuesday it will cease all in-house production of its bikes and treadmills and move manufacturing to partners in an effort to simplify its operations and reduce costs.

The New York-based firm will cut about 570 jobs at its Tonic Fitness Technology unit, a Taiwan-based firm bought by Peloton in 2019, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Peloton did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company will also be suspending operations at the facility through the remainder of 2022, it said in a statement earlier on Tuesday.

Shares of Peloton, which have lost about three-fourths of their value in 2022, were up 2.8% at $9.17 in afternoon trade.

The company, under new CEO Barry McCarthy, has moved to cut costs and shore up capital this year after demand for its popular home equipment dropped as people went back to working out at gyms.

He has also brought in former Amazon.com executive, Liz Coddington, as Peloton’s new CFO.

McCarthy, a former Netflix executive, has now moved to broaden Peloton’s alliance with Taiwan-based Rexon Industrial, which will now become the primary manufacturer of the hardware for Peloton’s product lines.

“We believe that this along with other initiatives will enable us to continue reducing the cash burden on the business and increase our flexibility,” McCarthy said.

Once a pandemic darling, Peloton has seen its fortunes plummet following easing Covid-19 restrictions and soaring costs that have led to bloated inventories and subscription cancellations.

McCarthy warned in May the company was “thinly capitalised” and that unsold inventory coupled with mounting costs pushed it into a big quarterly loss.

However, a five-year $750m debt agreement with JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs soothed some investor concerns.

Reuters 

Peloton shares plunge 20% after posting steeper losses

Fitness company also cuts its revenue guidance, dashing hopes it will soon pull out of a slump
News
2 months ago

Former banker takes on Peloton in virtual reality cycling

Eric Min started Zwift for cyclists wanting a better indoor training experience and it is now the go-to platform for Tour de France winners
Opinion
4 months ago

Peloton rallies to record as fitness company announces shake-up

The stock surges as much as 36%, with investors betting that a leaner Peloton — under a new CEO — might be poised for a sale
News
5 months ago
