BULELWA MABASA: Reforming the land reform rules

The Freedom Charter of the ANC, adopted on June 26 1955, reads: "We, the people of SA, declare for all our country and the world to know … the land shall be shared among those who work it! Restriction of land ownership on a racial basis shall be ended, and all the land redivided among those who work it, to banish famine and land hunger."

But public debate and discourse on land has rarely centred on precisely who should benefit from the land reform programme.

This absence of a clear policy has cost the country 25 years of shoddy implementation of haphazard and illogical policies adopted by the department of agriculture, rural development & land reform.

And it has often chopped and changed these policies. The state has had a skewed focus on farmland and agriculture, notwithstanding the need for land and livelihood in urban and metropolitan areas.

So what does the draft national policy for beneficiary selection and land allocation, published on January 3, say?

For a start, it implicitly recognises that over 65% of South Africans live and work in cities and metropolitan areas, and that the developmental needs of the country have shifted drastically since the Freedom Charter, and most certainly since the adoption of the 1997 policy.

It has widened the scope of potential beneficiaries to all previously disadvantaged SA citizens who are black; Indians, coloureds and Khoisan over the age of 18 years; women and people with disabilities; military veterans, especially those who are unemployed; and spouses of public servants.

It is admirable that the policy seeks to widen the scope of land reform beneficiaries, rather than to limit it.

But the inclusion of spouses of public servants is a peculiar addition.

Land benefits in the context of marriages would ordinarily follow marital regimes, so the express inclusion of this category appears self-serving.