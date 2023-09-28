ANN CROTTY: Mystery of the billion-bob job that ended in tears
Did Van Dijk himself think he was really earning his exorbitant rewards?
28 September 2023 - 05:00
So, do you think Bob van Dijk had any idea he would be part of the 30% of the workforce that was going to get the chop?
Given the generally shocked reaction to the news that he was stepping down after almost 10 years at the helm, it does seem that few outside the company thought he would be part of the culling that Naspers/Prosus warned of in January. But what about insiders, including Van Dijk himself? We’ll probably never know...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.