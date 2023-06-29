JSE’s only self-storage play cements its track record to deliver the goods come rain, shine or load-shedding
So, here’s the story. Naspers’s subsidiary Prosus is continuing to make hefty losses but could be on track to make a profit in the first half of 2025. Of course, whether or not it does is not too important right now because the biggest part of the latest story is that the executive team is dangling yet another discount-reducing plan in front of its shareholders. One that involves Naspers giving up control of Prosus. And that plan appears to have already worked.
And it’s likely to work so well that there will be almost no chance of the South African Revenue Service ever receiving any proceeds from the sale of Tencent shares by Prosus — a Netherlands-domiciled company whose majority shareholders will be offshore...
Naspers plans to cede Prosus control
Doing away with crossholdings gets thumbs-up from market
