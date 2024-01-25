THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Bags, swag or SUVs: picking luxury’s winners
Results from bellwether LVMH will be closely watched for the state of the sector — even if its biggest growth driver isn’t high-end luxury at all
25 January 2024 - 05:00
By the time you read this, luxury stalwart LVMH should have released full-year results to the market. With all the attention the luxury market has been given, this will be watched closely, particularly as the share price has lost more than 15% in the past year.
That percentage move doesn’t tell the full story, as the peak-to-trough within the past 12 months has been breathtaking for a company this size. The 52-week high is €904.60 a share and the 52-week low €644 a share. That’s a correction of nearly 29% from the market realising that the valuation had run ahead of the story...
