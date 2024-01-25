Richemont’s stop-start online quest
A cracker quarterly sales update has helped reinflate Richemont’s share price, but questions about its obstacle-strewn online plans abound
25 January 2024 - 05:00
There’s arguably no better time for luxury brands conglomerate Richemont to take a big step back on its prolonged quest to spin out its online retailing interests.
Given that arrangements with online retailing giant Farfetch came apart at the seams in a costly fashion late last year, Richemont might have expected to face a barrage of hostile analysts at its next quarterly results presentation...
