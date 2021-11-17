Gauteng government at the vanguard of SA’s green economy plans

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), which took place earlier this month, was undoubtedly a watershed moment for humanity and nature.

It represented a tipping point in a climate catastrophe that has a direct negative impact on national economies and employment prospects.

As such, the $8.5bn finance package negotiated by SA with the developed countries at COP26 is an example of solidarity in action.

The commitments made as part of the 2016 Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change, are provoking a fundamental change in how countries, at all levels of development, source and use energy.

The exploration of, and commitment to, the use of chemical storage of green energy to decarbonise entire grids and industries is a major emergent frontier of global energy markets. Green hydrogen powerfuels, whether combusted directly or used in fuel cells, are now central to national decarbonisation strategies across the globe.