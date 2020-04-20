ROB ROSE: Ramaphosa’s roast chicken gestapo

As Makhanya argues, there’s no real science to back it up; “the truth is that this is clearly just a ludicrous attempt to fulfill a certain desire to control”.

It’s the same with booze, he says. Of course, there are some reasons why you could argue that alcohol shouldn’t be sold ever — but are any of these reasons directly correlated to the spread of Covid-19?

“What the state has done is impose a religious edict on adult South Africans to behave the way that the anti-booze brigade in Parliament has always wanted,” says Makhanya.

It doesn’t exactly help, he says, that the state is displaying unnecessary force, and appearing to have a load of fun, as they mug South Africans of their fundamental rights.

It’s tempting to see this as just ineptitude. But actually, it’s a whole lot worse.

On its front page yesterday, City Press detailed numerous utterly unforgiveable examples of ANC councillors exploiting the coronavirus crisis to line their own pockets, including councillors selling “emergency food rations” and extorting citizens.

In the Moses Khotane municipality, in the North West province, one ANC councillor is due to appear in court for selling hand sanitiser to foreign-owned shops — and those who declined her generous offer were threatened with closure. There were other equally appalling tales of abuse of power which, if Ramaphosa’s statements are to be believed, should buy some members of his political party some time in orange jumpsuits.

The president’s approval ratings, incidentally, are likely to get a large bump from his handling of the virus. But he risks losing that ground if he doesn’t lift Cele’s boot off the population’s throat, or if he drags his feet on putting thieving ANC officials in jail.

An obvious deflection

If Ramaphosa has led well, but has been constantly undermined by his own corrupt councillors, he’s done far better than US president Donald “it’s a hoax” Trump.

Trump, the statistics show, is a habitual liar. Politifact, the most credible source on fact-checking politicians, rates 69% of what Trump says as either “mostly false”, “false”, or “pants on fire” lies.

The Washington Post also has a fact-checker and according to its tally, Trump has made 18,000 “false or misleading claims” in his 1,170 days in the White House. Here’s a list of his biggest fibs since the virus started.

But one of the more egregious lies was his obvious attempt to shift the blame to the World Health Organisation (WHO) for his country’s runaway infection rate — at last count: 757,000 infections, and more than 40,000 deaths.

Last week, Trump announced that he was halting all US funding for the WHO. Read here, in this Washington Post article, just how dishonest a move that was. (the best place to read it if you’re not registered on washingtonpost.com is here.

Of course, the WHO isn’t unimpeachable. Its hand-wringing over condemning China’s barbaric wet markets is a case in point. But as award-winning journalist Dana Milbank chronicles, 15 officials from Trump’s own administration were working inside the WHO from the first day of the Wuhan outbreak. So as usual, Trump is throwing his own officials under the bus.

We don’t know what we don’t know

Right now, SA is inching towards lifting the lockdown. It will be a phased uplifting though: expect more shops, more businesses and restaurants to be the first given a licence to operate in a semi-liberated economy.

But the bad news is, if the rate of infection keeps rising, it’s possible that we may then have another hard lockdown later — maybe sometime in June.