SARAH BUITENDACH: What kind of lockdowner are you?

There are two types of lockdown personalities.

First, those who view the ever-expanding number of forced days at home as inhumane punishment. They’re living a contemporary simulation of life on Alcatraz — where the walls seem to be growing closer. Their minds are numb, their muscles atrophying and fellow inmates are vexing. They’re dreaming lucidly about driving into the office carpark and of coffee shops with overly chirpy baristas. They achieved all their weekly Strava cycling goals on their indoor trainer by Monday lunchtime, and are now struggling to stay buoyant in a directionless, unknowable sea.

Second, there are those natural homebodies, who couldn’t tell you what day of lockdown we’re on. They probably haven’t achieved much over the last three weeks, but are supremely happy just doing this and that. They think it’s adorable that the kids climb on them during Zoom meetings and they’ve probably got halfway through a puzzle. They snooze, they read, they watch a series, they forward a meme, they snooze some more.

I am the self-appointed queen of the latter. The grand high priestess of pottering about. I have been practising for years. Even before it was mandated, a weekend in my flat, lying in and reading the papers, having a long bath and not unlocking the front door for two days seemed a grand idea. Working from home is my desired state. A wee spot of brunch with friends is undeniably pleasant, but bombing out in the sun on the balcony — now there’s a thing! I don’t want to gloat, but I’m pretty damn fine right now.

Once, in the days when dating was still possible, I briefly saw a man who said he could never lie in after 7:30am. He needed to get up and out of the house. To do something. Anything. He said he got bored easily. I thought it made him sound boring. How could he not find interest and amusement in the minutia of life? The doing nothing? He must be climbing the walls right now. Thankfully, for both of us, they are not mine.

If you’re finding the tedium of your trips between Nespresso machine and couch stifling, read this piece by the New Yorker on life in space or on a submarine. The underwater saga is especially fascinating. In the 1960s the crew of the US nuclear-missile-deploying submarine Growler spent stints of 70-days in their watertight workplace. Some of them even “hot bunked”. It makes our current stint sound like a Cele-sanctioned walk in the park.