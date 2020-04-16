Opinion / Protected Space THULI MADONSELA: Seize the moment to address inequality Our Covid-19 response is hurting some more than others. This is the time to address that inequality BL PREMIUM

It is said that when you hit rock bottom, the only way left for you to go is up. If this is such a moment for our country because of Covid-19, we must treat it as a wake-up call, and address the structural inefficiencies and injustices in our society.

You’d have to agree that SA is pretty close to rock bottom. This was clear when Moody’s downgraded SA’s sovereign rating to junk status two weeks ago and the rand tanked.