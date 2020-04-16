EDITORIAL: Mboweni, Kganyago go all-in on Covid-19

While the need for greater government support is unequivocal, it is less clear whether Mboweni can achieve what he’s promising — a large fiscal package to support households and firms, while safeguarding SA’s fiscal sustainability.

Mboweni declined to provide new growth and fiscal estimates, but the Bank has warned (based on its earlier forecast) that the 2020/2021 fiscal deficit could exceed 10% of GDP.

Mboweni says that given the crisis, a higher deficit may be accommodated if it is temporary, and if reprioritised spending is directed towards health care and direct fiscal support to the most vulnerable people. But he stresses that achieving faster growth has now become "non-negotiable".

For example, he says that SA must now implement energy reforms promised by President Cyril Ramaphosa, including reducing Eskom’s monopoly and relying more on renewable energy. "In the absence of urgent structural reforms, the considerable fiscal actions to mitigate the current crisis may leave the fiscus at the edge of a cliff," Mboweni warns. It is conceivable that Ramaphosa and Mboweni will successfully leverage the crisis to force through pro-growth reforms that have been stalled by policy bungling and political resistance. This would be extremely welcome, but it’s just too late — we have destroyed too much of the economy already.

In the run-up to the global financial crisis, the SA economy grew 5% on average for five years. In 2009, it contracted by 1.5% and shed 750,000 jobs. This time the outcome will be many multiples of that. But for the past five years, the economy has battled to grow above 1%. Jobs have vanished and tax revenue has plunged, because SA just isn’t competitive any more.

In short, SA was not fiscally sustainable before Covid-19. After the pandemic, which will destroy thousands more firms and jobs, it will be a lot less so. How SA recovers from this crisis depends on whether the government adopts an entirely new approach to managing the economy — one that puts growth above all else. We will know what path the government has chosen from whether the cabinet agrees this week to close SAA and permit Mboweni to borrow from the IMF. If not, SA will stagger over the fiscal cliff. As it is, we are teetering on the brink.