Lockdown day 24: Pictures of the day

Banks were quick to proffer Covid-19 relief, but for clients to get actual help has proved another matter entirely
How does President Cyril Ramaphosa make sure the bulk of the economy is operational when the lockdown ends?
Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 3,158, and 54 deaths in total
New research suggests that if SA chooses a lockdown as its main way to control Covid-19, a 193-day lockdown would be needed
Luke Alfred explores an unforeseen element to Covid-19 – the return of animals and perhaps, even, a healthier planet
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.