TOBY SHAPSHAK: No, 5G did not cause Covid-19 Conspiracy theories are spreading like wildfire, inflicting much damage in the process

The World Health Organisation (WHO) already has a word for this other terrible, viral spread of disinformation, calling it an "infodemic". It’s travelling almost faster than the pandemic itself: waves of blatantly false information.

In the UK people have burnt about 20 base stations — doing untold damage and prompting anger and disbelief from cellphone networks — because of unsubstantiated claims that 5G has caused the coronavirus.