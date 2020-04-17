BRUCE WHITFIELD: What to do with your rate cut windfall

The world really has gone mad. Not only has SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago now implemented a second 100 basis point interest rate cut within a month, but he did so in shirt sleeves, from home, over the Internet, after announcing the fact on social media first.

At the risk of using this months’ most overused word, it’s, well, unprecedented. And the way you treat the resulting cash windfall also needs to be different.

Cutting interest rates is designed to boost consumer confidence and encourage spending. Now, however, it’s become an economic survival strategy.

Economics textbooks will tell you that cutting rates leads to growth. It has certainly worked like clockwork in the past. When economies overheat, and spending threatens to push up inflation, central banks remove money from the system by raising rates again. That gives consumers less disposable income, which discourages spending and cools demand, and this, in turn, reduces inflationary pressure.

It’s part science, part art, and increasingly, it’s also expected to achieve miracles.

The fact that the Bank is cutting rates as aggressively as it is should worry you, rather than excite you. Rather than doing what Kganyago wants you to do, which is spend it, you should use this time to get rid of debt. Fast.

Consumer demand has been strangled by the lockdown, oil prices are at multi-decade lows and demand for goods and services are in recession. Inflation, even in SA, has beaten a hasty retreat, which has given the Reserve Bank scope to cut interest rates even further, in the hope that it will alleviate some of the pressure on the economy and make it easier for banks to lend at more affordable rates.

This is why you should be using this as an opportunity to shore up your financial defences, rather than behaving like you’ve won the lottery.

A case study in saving

Let’s assume, for the ease of illustration, that you have a R1m mortgage, at the prime lending rate, over 20 years.

This time last year, with the prime lending rate at 10.25%, you were paying R9,816 a month to service that debt. Today, money is 24% cheaper than it was a year ago thanks to four interest rate cuts in the past 12 months. The first two 25 basis point cuts were barely noticeable, but the two 100 basis point cuts in less than a month mean that with the right approach, this is a time to capitalise on cheaper money.

This week’s cut alone means you are going to be paying the bank R628 less per month in interest, for every R1m you borrow over 20 years. Again, that’s the price of a decent meal out for two (remember those). But when you look at the cumulative effect of the cuts, things become a lot more interesting.