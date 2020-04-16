A bad week for Ace Magashule

A bad week

You’d think, after his great "quantity easing" moment, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule would have sworn off making pronouncements about the economy. Yet he remains determined to wade into waters where those more able may hesitate to dip a toe. In his latest edict, the RET crusader has taken a swipe at Tito Mboweni for suggesting that SA consider IMF help during the Covid-19 crisis. Of course, if we simply print more money, all our problems may disappear — much like a certain premier’s Pierneef painting ...