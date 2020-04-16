A bad week for Ace Magashule
He remains determined to wade into waters where those more able may hesitate to dip a toe
A good week
On Monday, the public got its first sight of the man leading health minister Zweli Mkhize’s health team. And Dr Salim Abdool Karim, who is also a professor of global health at Columbia University and vice-chancellor for research at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, was impressive indeed. As he explained his models of the Covid-19 pandemic to a public starved of exactly what data is driving SA’s response, it was a reassuring sight. Even if his message that SA won’t escape the virus wasn’t reassuring in the least.
A bad week
You’d think, after his great "quantity easing" moment, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule would have sworn off making pronouncements about the economy. Yet he remains determined to wade into waters where those more able may hesitate to dip a toe. In his latest edict, the RET crusader has taken a swipe at Tito Mboweni for suggesting that SA consider IMF help during the Covid-19 crisis. Of course, if we simply print more money, all our problems may disappear — much like a certain premier’s Pierneef painting ...