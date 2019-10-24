Opinion NATASHA MARRIAN: Now Cyril must step up Nelson Mandela advised leading from the back in good times, to let others enjoy the limelight — but when danger looms, it is time to lead from the front BL PREMIUM

The presidency of Jacob Zuma gave SA a glimpse of global populism. The Bell Pottinger-inspired, ANN7-ventilated rhetoric that came to characterise a looting project disguised as radical economic transformation gave us a taste of this world populism, but the worst may be yet to come. With our main political parties in a state of flux, the future appears uncertain, as voter apathy continues to rise and fringe parties on the left and right of the political spectrum gain ascendance.

As we reflect on reviving the Rainbow Nation, it is clear that SA was in many ways ahead of the curve in terms of the populism that engulfed many parts of the world.