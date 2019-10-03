Opinion SIPHO PITYANA: How much longer, Mr President? If kicking the can down the road were an Olympic sport, our government would be a shoo-in for the gold medal BL PREMIUM

It’s not clear what’s more concerning: the fact that SA is still unsure about its pathway out of a moribund economy 18 months since President Cyril Ramaphosa assumed office; or the fact that there’s been a well-thought-out policy proposal on the table for a month now, and it’s being kicked around like a football.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni took the buffalo by the horns on August 28 when the National Treasury published "Towards an Economic Strategy for SA". Many of the proposals have been the subject of discussion with the government for months, if not years. This includes restructuring Eskom; rolling out broadband and allocating spectrum; unlocking employment-generating growth in key sectors; enabling small and medium enterprises; and reforming our industrial policy.