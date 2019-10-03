JUSTICE MALALA: Act, Mr President
There are things Ramaphosa can do that are not dependent on his ANC problems and that can help restore confidence in SA
03 October 2019 - 05:00
Every time a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s team puts forward a useful idea to rejuvenate our economy, a bigwig in Cosatu or the SACP shouts him or her down.
Ironically, the person who is doing the shouting usually happens to be a member of the Ramaphosa cabinet, which leads many of us to ask about the schizophrenia of our executive branch.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.