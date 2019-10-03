Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Act, Mr President There are things Ramaphosa can do that are not dependent on his ANC problems and that can help restore confidence in SA BL PREMIUM

Every time a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s team puts forward a useful idea to rejuvenate our economy, a bigwig in Cosatu or the SACP shouts him or her down.

Ironically, the person who is doing the shouting usually happens to be a member of the Ramaphosa cabinet, which leads many of us to ask about the schizophrenia of our executive branch.