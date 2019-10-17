Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Why the corrupt vilify Gordhan Those besmirching Gordhan are afraid institutions destroyed under Zuma have been revived and are going after them BL PREMIUM

If anyone meets public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan sometime soon, will you please grab him by the collar, pull him aside and do a quick check for me?

Is he Superman? Spider-Man? Captain Marvel? Can he be at several places at one time? Is he superhuman? Does he have superpowers?