COMMENT: Where Cyril went wrong

There are no bad ideas, only great ideas that go horribly wrong. It’s a line I heard recently while watching 30 Rock, a brilliant US sitcom created by Tina Fey.

It’s a sentiment that’s perhaps also an apt description of Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency so far. What happened? It all seemed so bright – not so long ago we were chanting “Thuma Mina” with renewed vigour. The markets rallied, the rand strengthened.

Today it’s another story. There’s no similar chant now – only apprehension about what is to come. What happened?

Some people are even, bizarrely, looking back wistfully at Jacob Zuma’s term. Of course, in those days, we didn’t know what we didn’t know. For example, we had no idea of the extent of cash haemorrhaging happening at Eskom, unemployment was awful but not irretrievable, and filling your car with petrol was a little cheaper.

All we had to do, for this comparative piece of mine, was tolerate the occasional house being built in Nkandla, ignore the Guptas as they flew to national key points for their weddings, and shrug when we heard about trains being shipped to us that don’t fit on the tracks.

A small price to pay, you’d think. Ignorance was bliss.

Now, of course, we have a team in the Union Buildings who, we’re told, will “fix things”. They’ll root out corruption at state-owned companies, they’ll ensure we move up the ease of doing business rankings’, they’ll get investment and give us jobs.