TOM EATON: Party funding puts everyone in the same boat Political parties could be surprised to find that they share the same donors as their rivals

The SA Communist Party (SACP) has added its tiny, croaking voice to those demanding more transparency around party funding, or at least factional funding. Perhaps this is because it has nothing to hide or fear when it comes to money: everyone already knows that it stays alive by fishing out the coins between the seats of Blade Nzimande’s Mercedes.

Addressing the media this week and reading off the back of a single, crowdfunded Post-It, the SACP said that every ANC member who bought, sorry, I mean “contested” leadership positions at Nasrec should be open to public scrutiny.