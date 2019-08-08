Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: If Ramaphosa loses We know what awaits us if the Jacob Zuma faction wins – we saw the consequences in 2015 when he fired Nhlanhla Nene BL PREMIUM

There is nothing new under the sun, someone wise said years ago. That person was right. There is nothing about our current political moment of despair that is new or unique. We fail as a country because we have learnt nothing from our neighbours and friends. Instead of studying their deeds we become their praise singers, even when their mistakes are exposed.

Almost daily now, my learned colleagues in the commentariat issue dark warnings about what may await our country if no real and meaningful intervention is made, but these writings are ignored and the utterances go in one ear and out the other.