Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Tina Eboka of Omnia Holdings

The FM speaks to Tina Eboka, chair designate at Omnia Holdings

15 September 2022 - 05:00
Tina Eboka. Picture: Supplied
Tina Eboka. Picture: Supplied

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

My tip would be to make sure one understands the business, what it does and how it makes money; you should know the management team’s skills and competences, and make sure you share the same values.

What was your first job?

While at university I worked in the library. It was a great opportunity to study and be spoiled for reading material. I was also a mathematics tutor.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

I can’t recall the value of it, but it was enough to enable me to afford to make phone calls home every week while in the US as a student.

What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?

It was investing in a business because of personal relationships and not knowing enough about the business and the industry.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?

There’s no particular one, but my husband and I have made a number of great investments in businesses about which we had sufficient information and for which we had patience until results appeared.

Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And, if so, what would that career be?

Haha — I sometimes wish I had followed the advice of my high school career counsellor to be a lawyer. But  I love that I was trained as an engineer.

If you could fix only one thing in SA, what would it be?

I would say it’s leadership in the different areas of business, politics and religion. We forget we need well-experienced managers everywhere, as well as good management skills. It’s about getting things done and delivering results responsibly.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know? 

I love having fun. I take work seriously, but I don’t take myself seriously. I entertain a lot. Well, I used to, but I don’t have time any more. And I like to read.

What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt? 

There have been two lessons. The first is that you will have disappointments. And when those disappointments come and you don’t do well on them, you will be challenged by people for whom you think you’re doing the right thing. Feedback is always an opportunity to learn and an opportunity to improve. The second lesson is that you don’t have to solve all problems in the media space. A lot of the problems we have in this country we really solve by sitting face to face with someone and hearing each other.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?

It’s all about hard work. And after each milestone there’s another milestone, and many more challenges to the next milestones.

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

I would look very seriously at the strategy for the country and at the teams tasked to deliver and implement the strategy. Who are the best people in terms of resources to achieve that real meritocracy?

