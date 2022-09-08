×

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Bonga Mokoena, CEO of BDO SA

The FM speaks to Bonga Mokoena, CEO of BDO SA

08 September 2022 - 05:00
Bonga Mokoena, CEO of BDO SA. Picture: Supplied
Bonga Mokoena, CEO of BDO SA. Picture: Supplied

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

The deal must make a difference; it must make commercial sense and add value.

What was your first job?

I was a herd boy/shepherd — [I] looked after sheep and cattle [when] I was about 12, and then I graduated to be a gardener.  Then I was a bursary holder of Rand Mines, so during the holidays they would give us opportunities to work in the finance and forex dealing room.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

My first pay cheque was R2; I would put it together to prepare sarmies for myself and my sibling.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

The importance of building sustainable relationships and developing soft skills, such as EQ [emotional intelligence]. These are not taught or stressed enough in our profession, or many others.

If you could fix only one thing in SA, what would it be?

Developing a culture of getting things done — positive and constructive things that benefit many beyond just individuals.  

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I have a gift for design. I don’t have time to work in the garden that much any more, but I can envision how to fix broken things.

What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?

My reference to investment isn’t the traditional sense of investment, but rather investing in people through providing opportunities to better themselves and their environments. With that in mind, the worst investment for me is investing in people who do not fully utilise the[ir] opportunities.

What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?

To optimise every learning opportunity, that’s the hardest lesson.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?

I think [to have] enough self-belief and that nothing is impossible, irrespective of where you come from.

Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career and, if so, what would that career have been?

If you had to ask me when I was still very young, number one I wanted to be a doctor, number two I wanted to be a lawyer and then number three I wanted to be an accountant.

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow? 

I would encourage South Africans to do one positive thing, always and consistently, and to be the difference we all want to see in our country.

Money & Investing
