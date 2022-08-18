×

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Fikile Mbhokota, CEO of Satrix

The FM speaks to Fikile Mbhokota, CEO of Satrix

18 August 2022 - 05:00
Fikile Mbhokota, CEO of Satrix. Picture: Supplied
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Ask questions; never be afraid to ask if you don’t understand the terms of a deal.

What was your first job?

My first job was working as a salesperson at a clothing shop, while at university.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

I can’t recall the exact amount, but I do remember I used it to buy my first suit for graduation.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

It is hard to pick just one. Own your own financial journey by empowering yourself to learn about different investment products. Save earlier and start somewhere, even with really small amounts.

If you could fix only one thing in SA, what would it be?

Provide quality education. Education and unemployment are deeply interlinked because a collapse of education is the collapse of a nation.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I am passionate about running.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?

I am doing my PhD in finance and learning is the best investment I have ever made. 

What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?

That failure is part of success and provides an opportunity to do things better.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?

Never underestimate the power of cumulative returns and time in a long-term investment because R100 today could grow to R25,000 over time. When the next generation sees what a difference investing can make, they will feel empowered and follow suit. Once we start owning our financial journeys with confidence, we’ll start to see real progress as individuals, as families, as a nation.

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow? 

I would enhance the level of education in public schools and enable and drive policies that would promote entrepreneurship and direct investment into SA. The level of unemployment is astonishing and should be his highest priority. 

