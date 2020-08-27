BACKSTORY: Liesel Dentlinger
We question group HR director at Omnia Holdings Liesel Dentlinger
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Go in with the right attitude and play to your strengths.
What was your first job?
My first paying job was as a waitress, from my teenage years. The first position I regarded as a real job was as junior mayor of the town where I grew up. But my first job in the corporate world was as a graduate trainee in human resources in the mining industry.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
It was R5,068 and I spent most of it repaying my mother the money she had lent me so that I would make it through to payday.
What do you consider the most overrated virtue?
Prudence — sometimes it is worth taking a risk.
Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And if so, what would that career be?
My love for Formula 1 often has me wishing I could be an F1 team principal but, alas, it may be a bit too late to make that move now.
What, if anything, would you have changed about SA’s approach to lockdown?
There could have been a more cohesive effort to ensure that more people had access to food, especially as so many have lost their income during this time.
What is your biggest regret?
I regret wanting to achieve too much too soon in the workplace. I should have slowed down as my career was taking off to make the most of the guidance that was available to me at the time. I think the lessons learnt then would have better prepared me for some of the challenges I faced later on.
What was the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
To trust my instincts — it’s an invaluable resource in negotiation.
What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?
A greater understanding of the stock market so as to add more diversification to my investment portfolio.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I enjoy endurance sports and pushing my limits, which is why I take part in triathlons and marathons.
If you were Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
With SA’s unemployment rate above 30%, I would call for cohesive and inclusive job creation and entrepreneurial programmes involving government and the private sector.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.