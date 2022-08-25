×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Nestlé’s Bruno Olierhoek

The FM speaks to Bruno Olierhoek, market head at Nestlé East and Southern Africa region

25 August 2022 - 05:00
Bruno Olierhoek, market head at Nestlé East and Southern Africa region. Picture: Supplied
Bruno Olierhoek, market head at Nestlé East and Southern Africa region. Picture: Supplied

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Focus on gaining a win-win situation, no deal will be sustainable without it.

What was your first job?

Working at an industrial bakery factory when I was 15 years old.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

I don’t remember exactly how much, probably around €100 (guilders at that time). I was saving to buy myself a scooter at 16 years old.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

You have to learn to trust the universe.

If you could fix only one thing in SA, what would it be?

Services for the community and industry. These are the basics needed to unleash the entrepreneurial spirit to make concrete progress and ensure harmony in society.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I grew up in a family living in seven different countries, my wife is Asian, I am European, we live in SA and my three children were born in Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.

What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?

Time spent watching TV when I was growing up.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?

Lifelong learning has been the best investment personally and professionally. I’ve been very fortunate to work for Nestlé, which believes in purposeful upskilling. I’ve also been an avid reader of books; so I kicked out the TV and doubled down on reading and still have time to spare for other hobbies.

What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?

 You can do everything right, but luck is equally important in life.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Hard work, because if your personal and life purposes align then work doesn’t feel hard, no matter how much time you work.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?

That before the age of 50, I would have lived and worked in 10 countries across three continents.

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

Solve the energy crisis and in the process go big on renewable energy: this helps current industry including SMEs, creates employment and is all done in a sustainable way.

BACKSTORY: Fikile Mbhokota, CEO of Satrix

The FM speaks to Fikile Mbhokota, CEO of Satrix
Money & Investing
1 week ago

BACKSTORY: David Burford, CEO of Beck Family Estates

The FM questions David Burford CEO of Beck Family Estates
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

BACKSTORY: Thato Schermer of Zoie Health Technologies

Thato Schermer, co-founder: Zoie Health Technologies
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
SIMON BROWN: Energy saving hacks for the ...
Money & Investing
2.
Why AngloGold Ashanti is fitter than it looks
Money & Investing
3.
YOUR MONEY: Retail bonds vs bond ETFs
Money & Investing
4.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Arcos Dorados, sell Hindustan ...
Money & Investing
5.
BACKSTORY: NativeChild founder Sonto Pooe
Money & Investing / Backstory

Related Articles

BACKSTORY: Tebogo Skwambane of WPP

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Steven Cohen of Future TV

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Sean Drishner of Mezuzah Security Services

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Iman Faith Malaka of WASPA

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: African Bank’s Unathi Mtya

Money & Investing / Backstory

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.