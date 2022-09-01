BACKSTORY: Mponeng Seshea of Imizizi

Massmart CEO Mitch Slape is but one casualty in the Walmart buyout of its local problem child. The US giant hopes that taking it private will finally fix the retailer
The fine against Ben la Grange puts the spotlight on Steinhoff's culture — and pins wrongdoing directly on Markus Jooste
JSE needs to take a close look at dual-class shares before allowing more such listings
Covid and the remote-working trend have taken a hefty toll on the commercial real state sector: more than 3-million square metres of office space is standing empty in SA, costing landlords as much as ...
AfriCamps is expanding its empire of glamping getaways
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Too often we forget that people work with people. Don’t get into deals with people you can’t work with.
What was your first job?
I was a promoter while I was still studying for my degree at the University of the Witwatersrand. You know those people you see in shops who make you try out “new” products.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
My first pay cheque was R500. I lived in a self-catering residence so I was happy I could stock up on groceries but, as a treat, I bought myself a nice lunch.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Not to define myself by my business. You need a certain level of detachment to be able to make some hard decisions for the growth of the business.
If you could fix only one thing in SA, what would it be?
The public education system.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I binge-watch anime when I have free time. I am re-watching my favourite: Naruto J.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
I put money down to trade bitcoin through a company. I lost all of it.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
My house is one of my best investments. It was a combination of luck and patience.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?
Trusting my intuition. It took me losing almost everything to realise that I would rather trust my intuition, even if I am perceived to be “wrong”.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
“Our car has a touch screen” hahahaha. It’s something I don’t think I even thought of as a child — it was beyond all imagination.
Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And, if so, what would that career be?
Imizizi is still relatively new. In September this year we celebrate our fifth birthday and it’s been nonstop since we started. I am still enjoying the journey, lessons and growth.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
Ensure that the public-school curriculum and ways of teaching change. Include subjects that will help children be ready for the skills of the future. There are a lot of people already doing these things so we wouldn’t be re-inventing the wheel.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BACKSTORY: Mponeng Seshea of Imizizi
The FM speaks to Mponeng Seshea, co-founder and MD of Imizizi
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Too often we forget that people work with people. Don’t get into deals with people you can’t work with.
What was your first job?
I was a promoter while I was still studying for my degree at the University of the Witwatersrand. You know those people you see in shops who make you try out “new” products.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
My first pay cheque was R500. I lived in a self-catering residence so I was happy I could stock up on groceries but, as a treat, I bought myself a nice lunch.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Not to define myself by my business. You need a certain level of detachment to be able to make some hard decisions for the growth of the business.
If you could fix only one thing in SA, what would it be?
The public education system.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I binge-watch anime when I have free time. I am re-watching my favourite: Naruto J.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
I put money down to trade bitcoin through a company. I lost all of it.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
My house is one of my best investments. It was a combination of luck and patience.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?
Trusting my intuition. It took me losing almost everything to realise that I would rather trust my intuition, even if I am perceived to be “wrong”.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
“Our car has a touch screen” hahahaha. It’s something I don’t think I even thought of as a child — it was beyond all imagination.
Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And, if so, what would that career be?
Imizizi is still relatively new. In September this year we celebrate our fifth birthday and it’s been nonstop since we started. I am still enjoying the journey, lessons and growth.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
Ensure that the public-school curriculum and ways of teaching change. Include subjects that will help children be ready for the skills of the future. There are a lot of people already doing these things so we wouldn’t be re-inventing the wheel.
BACKSTORY: Nestlé’s Bruno Olierhoek
BACKSTORY: Fikile Mbhokota, CEO of Satrix
BACKSTORY: David Burford, CEO of Beck Family Estates
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
BACKSTORY: Thato Schermer of Zoie Health Technologies
BACKSTORY: Tebogo Skwambane of WPP
BACKSTORY: Steven Cohen of Future TV
BACKSTORY: Sean Drishner of Mezuzah Security Services
BACKSTORY: Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding
BACKSTORY: Iman Faith Malaka of WASPA
BACKSTORY: African Bank’s Unathi Mtya
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.