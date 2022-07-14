×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Sean Drishner of Mezuzah Security Services

The FM speaks to Sean Drishner, MD of Mezuzah Security Services

14 July 2022 - 05:00
Sean Drishner, MD of Mezuzah Security Services. Picture: Supplied
Sean Drishner, MD of Mezuzah Security Services. Picture: Supplied

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Be genuine in who you are as a person and in the service you offer. Authenticity creates trust; relationships are built on trust.

What was your first job?

My first job was as a waiter at a pizzeria in Ellis Park, across the road from where the band U2 were playing, it was total mayhem! I was 13 years old. Though this was a one-off job, it was a straight dive into the deep end. My first full-time job was as a sales person for a furniture shop.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

If I recall correctly it was about R1,800. I was never really a “saver” growing up. I only learnt the value of saving later in life. So, after receiving my pay cheque I probably squandered it on entertainment, though I always gave a portion of my earnings to charity. I am a strong believer that a portion of one’s earnings should be given to someone in need.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

Stop waiting for purpose, create purpose.

If you could fix only one thing in SA, what would it be?

Education. I am concerned by the significant amount of people in SA who do not possess a skill.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I recently took up long distance running and have already completed several half marathons.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

I must confess … I have developed a book shopping addiction. I wish I had started reading earlier. Until the age of 35, I think I had read and finished only two books. To invest in yourself with knowledge and become aware of your limitations and spaces for growth is life changing. 

What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?

That life is short and that each moment is precious.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?

That everything you ever wanted, you have. I have health, an amazing wife, beautiful healthy children. In addition, I have an income and I have my own business.

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

If I were president, I would approach all medium to large private corporates and invite them in partnership to have more of a stake in running the economy. There would be greater accountability and less corruption.

 

BACKSTORY: Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding

The FM speaks to Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket and spokesperson for The Restaurant Collective
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

BACKSTORY: Iman Faith Malaka of WASPA

The FM speaks to Iman Faith Malaka, membership chair of the Wireless Application Services Providers’ Association
Money & Investing
1 week ago

BACKSTORY: African Bank’s Unathi Mtya

We speak to Unathi Mtya, chief information officer at African Bank
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Why PSG is eyeing Volkswagen and BMW
Money & Investing
2.
Bob van Dijk’s R229m Naspers windfall
Money & Investing
3.
Grumbling about PSG’s leftovers
Money & Investing
4.
Vukile’s Spanish bet pays off
Money & Investing
5.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Steinhoff, sell Old Mutual
Money & Investing

Related Articles

BACKSTORY: SmartWage CEO Simon Ellis

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Franklin Templeton’s Danesh Ranchhod

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: FNB’s Lytania Johnson

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Corporate Image’s Tamra Capstick-Dale

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Thynk Capital’s Travis Meyer

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Eaton SA’s Godfrey Marema

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Sarah Dusek of Enygma Ventures

Money & Investing / Backstory

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.