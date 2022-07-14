BACKSTORY: Sean Drishner of Mezuzah Security Services

Some investors may feel there’s more bite left than R23 a share in those holdings PSG plans to hold on to after its planned unbundling
Over the past few years, Alviva has forked out R648m on new acquisitions
The citrus industry reels after new regulations are suddenly imposed
It’s costing the economy billions, and individuals their livelihoods. In the face of prolonged government inaction, voters are out of patience ...
The Overberg once teemed with wildlife, but the numbers have been radically reduced. The Cape Leopard Trust is out to change that
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Be genuine in who you are as a person and in the service you offer. Authenticity creates trust; relationships are built on trust.
What was your first job?
My first job was as a waiter at a pizzeria in Ellis Park, across the road from where the band U2 were playing, it was total mayhem! I was 13 years old. Though this was a one-off job, it was a straight dive into the deep end. My first full-time job was as a sales person for a furniture shop.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
If I recall correctly it was about R1,800. I was never really a “saver” growing up. I only learnt the value of saving later in life. So, after receiving my pay cheque I probably squandered it on entertainment, though I always gave a portion of my earnings to charity. I am a strong believer that a portion of one’s earnings should be given to someone in need.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Stop waiting for purpose, create purpose.
If you could fix only one thing in SA, what would it be?
Education. I am concerned by the significant amount of people in SA who do not possess a skill.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I recently took up long distance running and have already completed several half marathons.
What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?
I must confess … I have developed a book shopping addiction. I wish I had started reading earlier. Until the age of 35, I think I had read and finished only two books. To invest in yourself with knowledge and become aware of your limitations and spaces for growth is life changing.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?
That life is short and that each moment is precious.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
That everything you ever wanted, you have. I have health, an amazing wife, beautiful healthy children. In addition, I have an income and I have my own business.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
If I were president, I would approach all medium to large private corporates and invite them in partnership to have more of a stake in running the economy. There would be greater accountability and less corruption.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BACKSTORY: Sean Drishner of Mezuzah Security Services
The FM speaks to Sean Drishner, MD of Mezuzah Security Services
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Be genuine in who you are as a person and in the service you offer. Authenticity creates trust; relationships are built on trust.
What was your first job?
My first job was as a waiter at a pizzeria in Ellis Park, across the road from where the band U2 were playing, it was total mayhem! I was 13 years old. Though this was a one-off job, it was a straight dive into the deep end. My first full-time job was as a sales person for a furniture shop.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
If I recall correctly it was about R1,800. I was never really a “saver” growing up. I only learnt the value of saving later in life. So, after receiving my pay cheque I probably squandered it on entertainment, though I always gave a portion of my earnings to charity. I am a strong believer that a portion of one’s earnings should be given to someone in need.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Stop waiting for purpose, create purpose.
If you could fix only one thing in SA, what would it be?
Education. I am concerned by the significant amount of people in SA who do not possess a skill.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I recently took up long distance running and have already completed several half marathons.
What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?
I must confess … I have developed a book shopping addiction. I wish I had started reading earlier. Until the age of 35, I think I had read and finished only two books. To invest in yourself with knowledge and become aware of your limitations and spaces for growth is life changing.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?
That life is short and that each moment is precious.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
That everything you ever wanted, you have. I have health, an amazing wife, beautiful healthy children. In addition, I have an income and I have my own business.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
If I were president, I would approach all medium to large private corporates and invite them in partnership to have more of a stake in running the economy. There would be greater accountability and less corruption.
BACKSTORY: Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding
BACKSTORY: Iman Faith Malaka of WASPA
BACKSTORY: African Bank’s Unathi Mtya
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
BACKSTORY: SmartWage CEO Simon Ellis
BACKSTORY: Franklin Templeton’s Danesh Ranchhod
BACKSTORY: FNB’s Lytania Johnson
BACKSTORY: Corporate Image’s Tamra Capstick-Dale
BACKSTORY: Thynk Capital’s Travis Meyer
BACKSTORY: Eaton SA’s Godfrey Marema
BACKSTORY: Sarah Dusek of Enygma Ventures
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.