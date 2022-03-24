BACKSTORY: Uber Eats’s Nakampe Molewa

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Depending on the context, always walk in with your floor or ceiling defined. Know what lines should not be crossed and stick to it. Too many times you get caught up in the moment and before you know it, you’ve lost your shirt.

What was your first job?

I was a management consultant at Accenture, consulting for banks.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

I think I was paid about R28,000 gross and I purchased my first set of wheels with it, a brand spanking new azure maroon 130 Toyota Tazz!

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

Aggressively buy equities with 30% of your net income while living with your parents for as long as possible.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

Most personality profiling I have done suggests that I have a wild side to me! It’s deep down there somewhere, I just have to find it and set it free!

What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?

Buying my second car brand new, on credit, with no deposit and paying it off over the four-year loan period. First and last time I did that.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?

Committing a percentage of my salary to wealth managers to grow. Started early and I can see the dividends.

What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?

The best-laid plans for your life often fail. Be flexible and have a plan B and C. But more importantly, embrace change.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Having a smooth tongue. I meet and interact with folks who can talk a good game, but lack substance. I’ve learnt to listen and prod far more than speak.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?

In the words of Kendrick Lamar: "We gonna be alright!"

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

I would give every child in this country the first-grade education that I got. Education is a key unlocker to an incredible world and every SA child deserves a chance at experiencing it.