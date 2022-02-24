BACKSTORY: NativeChild founder Sonto Pooe

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Always highlight the "why" of what you’re selling. Remember, everyone is paying for convenience to make their lives easier, not more complicated.

What was your first job?

As a teenager I did hair for free for my family and for a small fee for those in my community. I also used to sew basic tops and shorts and my mom would sell them to her teacher friends at school. I started working at Steers when I began my tertiary education. My first formal job was with UWP Engineers.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

It was from Steers — I don’t recall the amount, but I opened a Truworths account and also bought all the junk food I wanted to eat. In my first formal job I was paid R3,000. Adulting had started and I had to contribute towards living costs, petrol, food, and so on. Somehow, I made it work.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

That being a boss means you will never rest. Being an entrepreneur is a lifetime commitment to your vision, staff and business partners. A business is a life force and must be nourished, pruned, cared for, for it to thrive.

What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?

I saved about R8,000 for a car when I was studying. Someone mentioned investing in a site that was moving the original Yellow Pages online and sold me a pipe dream. I decided to gamble on the business and never saw my money again. But two months later I won a car. So it worked out in the end.