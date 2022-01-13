BACKSTORY: Alon Lits

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Create long-term value for all parties.

What was your first job?

My father used to own a small pharmacy in Hillbrow. I used to help in the shop during school holidays.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

My early pay cheques would go towards expenses around the house. I remember splurging on myself for the first time when I received my first bonus in banking and buying a PS3.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

Don’t put too much pressure on making the "right" short-term decision. Make the best decision based on the information that you have today and trust that things will work out in the longer term (and course-correct if needed).

If you could fix only one thing in SA, what would it be?

The lack of accountability.