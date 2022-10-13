×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

Resistance mounts to Caxton gamble amid Golden Era threat

Mpact says one of its biggest customers will walk if Caxton prevails in its hostile bid, in the latest twist in this increasingly bitter tussle

BL Premium
13 October 2022 - 05:00 Ann Crotty

Golden Era. That’s the name of the company that for some reason doesn’t want anyone to know it will pull all of its business from Mpact if Caxton so much as files a merger notification with the competition authorities.

It also happens to be the company that was accused of cartel conduct, alongside Mpact, by the Competition Commission back in 2016. Mpact has admitted to the conduct and has received conditional corporate leniency from the commission, but Golden Era denies involvement. Since the initial move in 2016, there’s been no sign of any investigation by the commission...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.