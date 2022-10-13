SPONSORED | Eco-conscious solutions to build a better living environment for urban dwellers will be explored during an upcoming FM Green Economy Dialogue
Golden Era. That’s the name of the company that for some reason doesn’t want anyone to know it will pull all of its business from Mpact if Caxton so much as files a merger notification with the competition authorities.
It also happens to be the company that was accused of cartel conduct, alongside Mpact, by the Competition Commission back in 2016. Mpact has admitted to the conduct and has received conditional corporate leniency from the commission, but Golden Era denies involvement. Since the initial move in 2016, there’s been no sign of any investigation by the commission...
MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS
Resistance mounts to Caxton gamble amid Golden Era threat
Mpact says one of its biggest customers will walk if Caxton prevails in its hostile bid, in the latest twist in this increasingly bitter tussle
