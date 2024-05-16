BACKSTORY: Tsholofelo Nketane of Tuesday Consulting

Tsholofelo Nketane, director and shareholder of Tuesday Consulting. Picture: Supplied
What’s your top tip for doing a deal?
I think building trust with people you are doing business with is key, coupled with authenticity and transparency.
What was your first job?
I started working at 16 years old, while in standard 8 (grade 10 today), doing casual work at a local grocery store on weekends and during school holidays. I was raised by a single parent, so part of my income was used to supplement household income. My first formal job after matric was at the Electoral Institute of Southern Africa, supporting the election and democracy work for political parties in South Africa, and elections for large pension fund trustees. I also supported the Independent Electoral Commission at the Pretoria Show Grounds, counting national votes in 1999.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
I earned R2,800 net, and I still have the hard copy of my first pay cheque. With my savings and that cheque I paid my fees for my national diploma in marketing with Technikon South Africa, bought a second-hand red Toyota Tazz and an apartment.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
I wish I had gone to a university full-time instead of studying through correspondence. However, my personal circumstances did not afford me that opportunity. It would have allowed me to do the self-discover work before I entered the workplace. This would have given me a head start in entrepreneurship, as networks are key.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
I’m conflicted on this question because of the industry I’m in, so there are two. As far as education is concerned, we are currently talking about a shortage of skills and scarce skills. In the future we will be importing these skills and in turn, increasing our unemployment rate. Make it easier for the SMME to thrive in South Africa and help with economic growth.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I have completed several marathons in two years (I only started running in 2018) and I’m aiming to run an ultra-marathon.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
To be honest, it was buying BEE shares. I could have invested time in learning how to buy shares directly from the JSE or companies.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
I entered the property market with my first pay cheque in formal, full-time employment, which was deliberate. When I was growing up, my mother lost our home and this for me was a way of ensuring I always have a roof over my head.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
There are lots of books that we all read as leaders but I want to talk about a recommendation that was made by my mother years ago. She gave it to me when I was starting out in my career and I still read it now: How to Stop Worrying and Start Living by Dale Carnegie.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?
Don’t delay things that are important to you.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
Four years after 2020, when most businesses went online, we still have to remind people that they are on mute.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
Work hard, it pays off. Be yourself, it’s important and differentiates you. You are stronger and braver than you think. Take risks, laugh and have fun.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
Attend to security and crime in this country — it has a direct impact on businesses staying in South Africa or international investment being attracted to the country. It has resulted in senior leaders leaving South Africa for their safety and that of their families.
