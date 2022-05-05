Money & Investing EQUITES PROPERTY FUND Is Equites running out of steam? The logistics darling continues to deliver the goods but its shares — back at pre-pandemic levels — are looking a little overheated B L Premium

The JSE’s only pure logistics play has by and large dodged the Covid bullet. It’s one of less than a handful of property stocks whose share price is already back to pre-pandemic highs of R20-R22 a share. In contrast, the listed property sector as a whole is still trading 27% below its early-2020 levels.

Unlike most JSE-listed real estate investment trusts (Reits) which either slashed or suspended dividends over the past two years, Equites Property Fund continues to grow payouts. For the year to end-February 2021, dividends were up 2.4%...