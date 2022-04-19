Companies / Property PLANNING Equites sells vacant land in the UK for R1.555bn Equites Property Fund says sale proceeds will be used to fund its pipeline of developments in the UK B L Premium

Equites Property Fund has sold 16.19ha of vacant land in Equites Park in Basingstoke in the UK to Lidl Great Britain for £81m (R1.555bn).

The buyer, who has already paid a 5% deposit, plans to develop a distribution warehouse...