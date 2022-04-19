PLANNING
Equites sells vacant land in the UK for R1.555bn
Equites Property Fund says sale proceeds will be used to fund its pipeline of developments in the UK
19 April 2022 - 23:18
Equites Property Fund has sold 16.19ha of vacant land in Equites Park in Basingstoke in the UK to Lidl Great Britain for £81m (R1.555bn).
The buyer, who has already paid a 5% deposit, plans to develop a distribution warehouse...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now