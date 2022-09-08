×

Money & Investing

MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

The battle for Grindrod Shipping begins

Some investors say Taylor Maritime Investments’s $26 a share offer is high-seas piracy; others say now is the right time to jump ship

08 September 2022 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

A takeover bid for Grindrod Shipping (Grinship) has enraged a group of shareholders who believe the group is being stolen from under investors’ noses. 

But another grouping reckons the bid price is reasonable and that now might be the right time for investors to jump ship...

