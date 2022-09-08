A bid for Grindrod Shipping has been slated as disgracefully low — but if Remgro’s bailed already, should investors follow suit?
The recent AGMs of both investment groups were testy affairs; if only they had more cash to play with
Trump’s Twitter replica, Truth Social, has lost about $6m in its first six months
The fly-by-night developers with grandiose plans to build multimillion-rand penthouses have come and gone, but affordable work, live and play precincts are thriving in downtown Joburg
After apparently turning a corner in Sydney, the Boks need to be aware of a speed bump ahead in Buenos Aires
A takeover bid for Grindrod Shipping (Grinship) has enraged a group of shareholders who believe the group is being stolen from under investors’ noses.
But another grouping reckons the bid price is reasonable and that now might be the right time for investors to jump ship...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS
The battle for Grindrod Shipping begins
Some investors say Taylor Maritime Investments’s $26 a share offer is high-seas piracy; others say now is the right time to jump ship
A takeover bid for Grindrod Shipping (Grinship) has enraged a group of shareholders who believe the group is being stolen from under investors’ noses.
But another grouping reckons the bid price is reasonable and that now might be the right time for investors to jump ship...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.