MARC HASENFUSS: Grindrod firing on all cylinders
Grindrod’s results mean that this still lowly rated rail and ports company should trade at a much fatter price on the JSE, reckons Marc Hasenfuss
Turnarounds can sometimes stretch into oblivion, and really test the endurance of investors. But a company like Grindrod, for me, has finally done the hard yards and a smoother road should lie ahead. Some investors might have agreed with me last week when the share price steamed to a 12-month high of 638c (levels last seen in mid-2019) following the release of encouraging numbers for the year to end-December.
Disappointingly, the share subsequently pulled back to 560c, though it was flickering higher as I wrote this. With geopolitical ructions rumbling louder, the skittishness is perhaps understandable. But there is a clearer course for the business, notwithstanding some noise around the sale of remaining noncore assets as well as the "distraction" of Grindrod Bank...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now