Walk into Game in Joburg’s Fourways Mall, and you’re immediately struck by the number of heaters and blankets packed in neat rows under a “how to beat winter blues” banner. It’s an impressive display — and carefully positioned to anticipate the direction shoppers will take through the store.
These promotional items on Game’s “racetrack” and “gondola ends” — the main thoroughfare of the store and shelf ends — account for 10% of sales, says group CEO Mitchell Slape, slipping into the lingo of US parent company Walmart. “The general rule in a Walmart store or Game store is that we sell 90% of our product off the side-counter.”..
There’s a new Game in town
It’s been two years in the making, but Massmart this month relaunched its ailing Game brand. Group CEO Mitchell Slape seems sure the retailer has finally found its groove
