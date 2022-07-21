×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features

There’s a new Game in town

It’s been two years in the making, but Massmart this month relaunched its ailing Game brand. Group CEO Mitchell Slape seems sure the retailer has finally found its groove

BL Premium
21 July 2022 - 05:00 Adele Shevel

Walk into Game in Joburg’s Fourways Mall, and you’re immediately struck by the number of heaters and blankets packed in neat rows under a “how to beat winter blues” banner. It’s an impressive display — and carefully positioned to anticipate the direction shoppers will take through the store.

These promotional items on Game’s “racetrack” and “gondola ends” — the main thoroughfare of the store and shelf ends — account for 10% of sales, says group CEO Mitchell Slape, slipping into the lingo of US parent company Walmart. “The general rule in a Walmart store or Game store is that we sell 90% of our product off the side-counter.”..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.